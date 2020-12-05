While the world awaits for Spider-Man 3, the news of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making an appearance in the film has been getting a lot of steam from the reports. Zendaya who will be playing a pivotal role in the movie has reacted to the news.

Advertisement

The inclusion of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx as Electro concreted the news of making this film as the live-action Spiderverse film. What Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse did for Marvel was unprecedented, and the studio is thinking to cash on that by making a live-action film with some real heroes.

Advertisement

Zendaya making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live said, “Everything is very secretive.” She was also asked if the Homecoming and Far From Home sequel is called Spider-Man 3 because it has three ‘Spider-Men’, to which she was surprised and said: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Jimmy Kimmel smartly shot her with a question of if she had the Thanksgiving dinner ‘with Spider-Men”. To which she replied, “Yeah — I can’t say that. You almost… that was good. That was good.”

Sony Pictures, the studio that owns movie rights to the Spider-Man franchise, did not deny the reports outrightly but they didn’t confirm it either, reports etcanada.com. “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed,” said the studio in the statement.

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took over as the web-slinger superhero in a franchise reboot from 2012 to 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016. It was recently also reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch would reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived “Spider-Man” franchise. The new “Spider-Man” film is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later this month.

With Jon Watts returning to direct the third part, the film brings back Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s friend Ned. The spider-Man movie is scheduled for a theatre release on December 17, 2021.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Goes Topless For A Photoshoot, Talks About Her ‘Not A Fairy Tale’ Experience With Liam Hemsworth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube