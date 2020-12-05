



Miley Cyrus has done it again. She has managed to grab headlines yet again. Recently, all jaws dropped after the singer made a shocking revelation about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth that she loves him. But, this time it is something bigger and if we can say better.

Well, the Midnight Sky singer has posed topless for the cover of Rolling Stones, and we cannot stop looking at the beauty.

Gracing the cover in nothing but a pair of pantyhose, Miley Cyrus talks about approaching a new chapter in her life with a rock and roll sound and a clear head. Despite a new chapter, she recalls a darker time in her life as she talks about the innate pain she was going through circa 2017 and 2018 that caused her to rely on substances. First check out the picture that we are talking about:

“A couple of years ago, it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn’t. At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose,” she said. Miley Cyrus also recalls the media’s tendency to associate her fluctuating look with trying to get a gauge on what she was going through as an artist.

They would say her, “Hair’s long and blond, she’s sane right now. She cannot be f***ed up on drugs. It’s when her Hair is painted, or she’s growing out her armpit hair [that] she’s on drugs,” Miley chirped.

With her hands cupping her breasts and a slew of edgy jewellery covering her arms, hands, and torso, Miley Cyrus peels back the layers of herself for an honest and telling interview.

The moment Miley posted this picture on her social media fans jumped on to her comments section with mixed reactions. Check out the tweets below:

i wanna be on your level of i don’t give a fuck — amy (@legendgarza) December 4, 2020

THEY TOLD ME I SHOULD COVER IT SO I WENT THE OTHER WAY ☠️ pic.twitter.com/q3pXAm0Sbp — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 4, 2020

Where is this energy for male artists when they post a pic without a shirt ? — ahmad@life_is_overrated (@zeantisocialgay) December 4, 2020

There are kids on this platform please delete — bella fahmi (@ogbellafahmi) December 4, 2020

Well, what do you think of Miley Cyrus’s picture? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

