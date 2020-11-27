Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has now released much-anticipated album Plastic Hearts on Friday. To prepare fans for the release of the album, she had released two singles, Midnight Sky and Prisoner. The new album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

Advertisement

Reportedly, around 30 mins before the album were officially released, Cyrus had offered a sneak preview of her Plastic Hearts album on Thursday (Nov. 26). The singer, who enjoys more than 6.5 million TikTok followers, had inspired more than 40,000 videos earlier this summer with the Hearts single “Midnight Sky”, reports the service.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus had also dropped a preview video for her Dua Lipa collab “Prisoner” on TikTok.

The 12-song album, Plastic Hearts, becomes Cyrus’s seventh studio album that consists of collaborations with Billy Idol (“Night Crawling”) and Joan Jett (“Bad Karma”). The album also includes provocatively titled “Gimme What I Want,” “Hate Me” and “Golden G String.”

Previously, Miley Cyrus dropped her sixth album Younger Now in 2017. However, her fourth extended play (EP) She Is Coming back was released in May 2019.

Earlier this month, Cyrus appeared on a Scandinavian talk show to promote her new album Plastic Hearts, and also about how Billy Idol’s works had inspired her album and attitude. During an interview with Norway-based chat show Skavlan, the pop star said, “His music… the way that he married rebellion but also his music where he had incredible hooks. And he showed me that I could have balance, that I could make music that I and other people love.”

Miley Cyrus also said, “And sometimes I’ve lost that and I’ve found that again where it’s like, ‘I want to make music for me.’”

It’s also worth pointing out that Cyrus’s new set also includes recent live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie” from the iHeart Festival and the NIVA Save Our Stage Festival, respectively.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ new album Plastic Hearts? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Zac Efron Is Single Again? Actor Splits With Vanessa Valladares After 5 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube