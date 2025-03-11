BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s alleged manager is in hot water for openly reposting a tweet made by a critic known for undermining her bandmates Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo. While the particular post he shared had no disrespect towards the other members and just included praise about Jennie’s Ruby, many have expressed their concerns if he was indirectly putting down the three others. Meanwhile, fans have come to his defense, pointing out that he didn’t have any underlying intention but just wanted to show his support for Jennie.

The person in question is Jeremy Erlich, who is reportedly managing the SOLO singer, according to Pann post, which first brought the allegations against him. The forum user also attached a screenshot of Erlich’s work profile, backing up their claims. In addition, it has been noted that he has also shared many content related to Jennie before.

The Pann post included a screenshot with the caption, “Wow, Jennie’s manager is openly putting down the other BLACKPINK members. Lol.”

Jeremy Erlich is now managing Jennie. pic.twitter.com/GCF5EGHcgu — Flop Kpop (@TheFlopKpop) February 22, 2025

Jeremy Erlich (currently managing Jennie) has retweeted Pitchfork Journalist's post who was getting dragged by lilies for giving Lisa's album low score. pic.twitter.com/k4G2gSH82Z — Flop Kpop (@TheFlopKpop) March 8, 2025

Jeremy Erlich you can kick rocks reposting that tweet from that guy dragging Lisa. Mind you he is currently managing Jennie career. Watch blinks make more excuses for that girl yet again. pic.twitter.com/EO6kn7IgWs — Lokket89 (@lokket89) March 8, 2025

@jennierubyjane @oddatelier oh so this is who you work with? DISGUSTING FREAKS@jeremyerlich shamelessly paying someone to uplift jennie and drag her members ohhh I know you're still bitter https://t.co/uPUUVRkuKG pic.twitter.com/QQkRxHRE4e — 𝘠𝘷𝘦𝘴♡ stream TTTE (@April_Yves) March 8, 2025

The screenshot showed Jeremy reposting a tweet made by Joshua Minsoo Kim, a well-known K-pop critic for Pitchfork. In his tweet, Joshua praised Jennie’s latest solo album, Ruby, saying, “It’s not just the best album from a BLACKPINK soloist, but one of the best albums from a K-pop soloist ever (esp on a non-Big four label). He also applauded the high-value production and the people behind it: “It makes sense though- production from Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made It, El Guincho…like c’mon.”

It’s actually crazy how good JENNIE’s Ruby is. It’s not just the best album from a BLACKPINK soloist, but one of the best albums from a K-pop soloist ever (esp on a non-Big 4 label). It makes sense though—production from Dem Jointz, Mike Will Made It, El Guincho… like c’mon. — Joshua Minsoo Kim (@misterminsoo) March 7, 2025

While sharing the tweet wasn’t problematic since it only contained a positive review of Jennie’s Ruby, the Pann post slammed her alleged manager for a different reason. They pointed out that Joshua Minsoo Kim is known for his previously negative comments. He called Lisa’s Alter Ego a “Bad album,” and even questioned her singing skills. Jennie’s manager, sharing a post made by someone like him, raised questions about whether he was indirectly putting the other BLACKPINK members down while supporting her.

The Pann post went viral, accumulating over 90,000 views within hours. However, her fans were quick to come to her defense. Many argued that Jeremy retweeted just to show his support for Jennie’s work and nothing else. It didn’t mean that he was trying to diss Lisa’s album indirectly.

On the other hand, netizens believe that overall, as a manger, he should have been more careful and done his due research before retweeting something on a public platform and spark unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, after a long wait, BLACKPINK’s Jennie finally released his first solo album, Ruby. On March 7, it arrived alongside songs like Love Hangover, ExtraL, Like Jennie, Start a War, Mantra, Intro: Jane, Handlebars, Zen, With the IE (Way Up), Damn Right, F.T.S., Seoul City, Filter, Starlight, and more successful tracks. This album marked a few of the biggest global collaborations in K-pop, as Jennie teamed up with artists like Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis. Ruby also marked her first album after leaving YG Entertainment and establishing her own company, ODD ATELIER.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

