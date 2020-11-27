It was Thanksgiving 2020 yesterday and celebs did have a lot of fun with their family. A lot of celebs took to their social media pages to wish their fans and expressed their gratitude. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr and many others celebrated the holiday by being thankful. Actor Chris Evans celebrated the holiday with his younger brother Scott Evans.

Advertisement

As we all know, Chris and Scott are mischievous siblings. They leave no chance to tease each other. Well, that’s how they celebrated Thanksgiving together. The Evans siblings also gave us a glimpse of their amazing holiday celebrations on social media.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, Scott Evans shared a video in which he hides behind the wall and yells as Chris Evans walks ahead. This scares the Captain America actor. We also get to see the happy tummy of Chris as his belt is unbuckled. It’s good to see Captian getting scared for once.

Scott captioned the video, “Finally got a good scare on this guy. And yes, even @chrisevans needs to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal.”

A few hours later, Chris Evans got back at his brother and scared the hell out of him. The Defending Jacob actor scared Scott Evans in the same way and his reaction is hilarious. The Knives Out actor captioned it, “Got Him Back…”

Check out the videos below:

Well, it’s good to see the powerful comeback by one and only Captain America. We are sure, this is one of the best treats his fans have got on Thanksgiving 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Evans had bid goodbye to Marvel Cinematic Universe last year. The actor will collab with Avengers: Endgame director Russo Brothers for a Netflix film. It is titled ‘The Gray Man’ and also features Ryan Gosling in the leading role.

Must Read: FRIENDS’ Matthew Perry Confirms Engagement With Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube