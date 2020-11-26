Actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra will star in a romantic comedy film, which is set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Titled “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, the romantic comedy is about the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

Sanya took to Instagram to post a photo of the two actors in wedding attire and wrote: “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips! #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix.”

Abhimanyu also shared the same photo and wrote: “What’s in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot.”

The Netflix film will be the OTT debut of Abhimanyu. Sanya’s “Ludo” had recently released on the platform.

Directed by Vivek Soni, it is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo has been highly appreciated by netizens. The much-awaited movie directly released on Netflix and has been loved by the audience for several reasons. Ludo is one film which tells 5 stories in almost 2 & a half hour and one of the most amazing stories is of Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanya Malhotra’s characters.

The novelty factor of the story sure is good but the chemistry of Aditya & Sanya also added value to it. The duo which has been paired together for the first time looked amazing onscreen and their lovemaking scenes also created a buzz online.

Sanya Malhotra recently opened up about shooting those scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur and accepted that there was hesitation. While talking with SpotboyE, Sanya said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous,”

