Netflix’s new show under Karan Johar’s Dharmatic wing titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has called in for legal trouble just ahead of its release. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who claimed that the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ belongs to him, has now opened up that Karan has not replied to the four notices that have been sent to him by four associations regarding the title. The Fashion director has even shared pictures of the notices, and below are all the details.

If you are unaware about the row, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is behind Netflix’s new show that stars Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. As per Bhandarkar, Karan and Apoorva Mehta approached him for the title Bollywood Wives. But the filmmaker is making a project around the same, so he disapproved. As per Madhur, they went on and tweaked the title into Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Now as per Madhur Bhandarkar, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has been sent four notices. The notices are from Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). In a tweet, he says that the production house has not yet replied to the notices. The show releases on this Friday.

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Notices send to @DharmaMovies since 19th Nov, 2 from (IMPPA) ,1 (IFTDA)& 2 Notices of (FWICE )all r Official Bodies of the Film Industry, on misusing & tweaking of my Film Title #BollywoodWives…there is NO official response yet to any of the above Associations from Dharma.”

Sharing the pictures of the notices, Bhandarkar added, “When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma have blatantly tweeked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check.”

Madhur Bhandarkar earlier in a tweet had requested Karan Johar to change the title of his show and not dent his project. He has written, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.”

