Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 has been in the news even before the pandemic. Post the work began in the new normal, both the actors are seen promoting their movie on several platforms. Now as we speak, Amazon Prime Video has just announced the release date of the movie with a new poster and film will start streaming on the platform this Christmas. While on that, the trailer of the film is expected to hit the screens on November 28 and below is all you need to know about the same.

Coolie No. 1 that stars Sara and Varun is a remake of the hit yesteryear movie by the same name. The film is directed by David Dhawan, who also holds the credit for the original. The film has been in the making for a long time. Both Varun and Sara have been updating their friends about the shoot from the very beginning.

Varun Dhawan took to his verified Twitter account and shared the news with his fans. The actor shared the new poster revealing the release date. In the caption he revealed the trailer release date, and it is November 28. Varun wrote, “Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain #CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1.”

In the new poster of Coolie No. 1, we can see Varun Dhawan in five different avatars. All different from the other. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be seen looking beautiful in a Marathi mulgi get up. Catch the poster right below.

Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain 🙏 #CoolieNo1OnPrime 🎄 #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/2iwq6Uunnu — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are having a ball promoting the movie. Over the course of shooting Coolie No. 1, the two have bonded pretty well. While talking about Sara, Varun as per India Times had said, Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!”

He added, “Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for ‘Coolie No. 1’ in Karjat. So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7am-shift.”

How excited are you for Coolie No. 1? Let us know in the comments section below.

