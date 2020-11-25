Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a few words of wisdom on social media on Tuesday, with a stunning picture.

In the Instagram close-up, Sara strikes a pose lying down as she looks pensively into the camera.

“Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace,” Sara Ali Khan captioned the image, which currently has 459K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sara will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

Sara also has Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Recently, Bollywood actress Sara, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram.

In the image, the Kedarnath actress looks every bit the royal princess in a purple anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue anarkali suit.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis.

