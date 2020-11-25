Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is one of the most complicated probes of the country. Each day, we get to know about a new development in the case. Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau has denied all accusations made by the late actor’s house help Dipesh Sawant alleging that he was illegally detained.

For the unversed, in the first week of October, Dipesh Sawant, who is accused of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput had filed a written petition before Bombay High Court against the NCB, asking for Rs 10 Lakh in compensation.

According to Times Of India, Sameer Wankhede, NCB zonal director, in a 34-page affidavit, said, “it was Sawant himself who stated that he wished to accompany the officers of NCB since it was night and he would find it difficult to trace out the NCB office. He requested us to permit him to stay in the office of the NCB so that he can again continue with his statement in the morning. Accordingly, Sawant stayed overnight out of his own will and volition. NCB officials provided him with breakfast and other facilities.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act granted bail to two alleged peddlers Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra on Tuesday.

Ankush was arrested on 14th September and Suryadeep got into the custody the very next day. Suryadeep’s arrest was based on Ankush’ statement claiming that he had supplied drugs to him.

