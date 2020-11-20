Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa team up for a highly anticipated collaboration “Prisoner” which has been released now and fans are already enjoying the song. The music video, which was directed by Cyrus and Alana, definitely channels the 1980s in the best way.

The two pop queens’ music video starts with an almost Rocky Horror vibe, featuring Cyrus‘ singing with her signature smirk before she gets behind the wheel of a tour bus with Dua Lipa. Both vamp up the party in the back of the bus like an ’80s rock band, complete with outfit changes.

In the music video, Cyrus can be seen dumping a jar of maraschino cherries down her face, thus making it look like she’s covered in blood. Then Dua Lipa and Cyrus start grinding on and licking each other’s bodies in a way that’ll remind you of the pre-pandemic, non-social-distancing days. The video then ends with the two performing an equally sexy concert in front of adoring fans and a message pops up on the screen: “In loving memory of all my exes, eat s—.”

Watch the music video here:

It seems Miley Cyrus’ high-profile exes of late may not enjoy this video. Her relationships are well documented Back in December 2019, the 27-year-old singer got a divorce from Liam Hemsworth. She then dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, which also didn’t last long.

The Wrecking Ball singer also went to say on the record, “Two halves can’t make a whole,” after her split from Cody Simpson. Now it seems both are in good terms post their break up. Interestingly, Cody also makes an appearance in the music video, dressed in a sparkly red dress.

In a preview of an interview with Apple Music that debuts on Monday, November, 23, Miley Cyrus explained as to how the new song feels like a perfect one for these times. She said, “We’re just trapped in our emotions right now. It’s like, ‘Locked up, can’t get you off my mind.’ Anything that you’ve tried to suppress or compartmentalize at that point, it’s coming up. It’s yours to own, to own it or release it.”

