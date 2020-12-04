Gone are the days when we defined ‘Manly Man’ based on their fashion choices. Today we are going to talk about celebrities who are challenging this notion in the fashion industry including Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles.

Advertisement

In the world full of roses, be a sunflower they say. But how? These men in the industry are challenging the existing norms and redefining it at their own terms.

Advertisement

Earlier men used to only wear a tux and subtle colours and florals and pastels were just out of the picture. Well, not anymore. Ever since gender neutrality has become a thing, I’m happy that our fashions choices really don’t define us anymore. In fact, hats off to celebrities like Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Adam Driver who are challenging the existing fashion notions.

Let’s talk about the 5 men in the industry who deserves an Oscar for challenging and changing the ‘Manly Man’ image without se*ualising it in the world:

Harry Styles:

The Watermelon Sugar singer just does it unintentionally and unknowingly and that’s the beauty about him. From his not so ‘Manly Man’ fashion choices to wearing jewellery with his quirky attires, Styles deserves a 5-minute-long standing ovation for the same.

In fact, his fans start trending Harry Styles if he’s spotted without his rings, that’s how it makes him stand out of the crowd let alone.

Timothée Chalamet

We have lived in a society where actors were defined with their perfect physical appearance and then there’s Timothée Chalamet. Who says that you can’t be an actor with a skinny appearance and bold fashion choices? You can become whatever you want and if you want any notes, the Little Women actor is the perfect person to take inspiration from.

And if only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. That jawline, it’s so sharp that it could cut a glass neatly. Isn’t it?

Adam Driver

In the world full of Hemsworths and Tatums, we would want our Adam Driver. You ask us why? Because despite not having the perfect chiselled manly looks, you can still make it big on your own with what you have.

We often talk about the way a man and a woman should be because we have been born and brought up in such a way but for a moment, just pause and ask yourself, do you really want to be someone based on what everyone else thinks of you? Nah!

Adam Driver is challenging the existing norms that perfect smiles come in all sizes and shapes and we couldn’t agree more with it.

Andy Samberg

When you close your eyes and think of a perfect actor ‘Manly Man’ image, does Andy Samberg come to your mind? No, we are sure. But that’s where we are mistaken. Why do men have to be or look a certain way when women can be whatever they want. If you talk about gender neutrality why not include all these points too?

Andy is someone who wouldn’t fit into that perfect actor image but would steal the limelight as soon as he enters the room with his casual fashion choices, sense of humour and talent.

Cole Sprouse

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ve always loved him since I first saw him at The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody and it’s like we have grown up together. Cole Sprouse’s fashion choices will make you question your dress sense and I bet about it.

This man can rock a simple cardigan, floral shirt and pastel colours better than a woman any given day and in a beautiful way not in a se*ualising way, off course.

In fact, one can actually take stylish inspiration from the Riverdale actor and totally rock any look.

What do you think of our list of not so ‘Manly Man’ challenging the notions in the fashion world? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Introduces Daughter Mint To The World Through A Lovely Breast-Feeding Picture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube