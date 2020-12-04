Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are such a happy couple. They always send out such positive vibes that we cannot help but keep looking at them in awe. Well, the couple is spending a lot of time together during this lockdown. It looks like their relationship has benefited a lot with this. But, there is someone else too who is benefitting from this.

Advertisement

Reportedly Ana is spending a lot of time with Ben’s kids, and she gets along really well with them. Affleck shares the three kids – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Advertisement

According to a few sources close to the former couple, Jennifer Garner not only approves of Ana de Armas spending time with her kids but approved “beforehand”. “Ana has spent time with Ben’s kids a couple of times now, and she gets along great with them,” one pal revealed to Hollywood Life.

“Of course, it’s all still very new, but Ana has a really sweet nature about her that most people are drawn to. Ben discussed the idea of introducing their children to Ana with Jen beforehand, and she agreed. Jen can see that this relationship means a lot to Ben and that Ana is a positive influence in his life.” Well, we can absolutely understand what this person means as Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are taking those extra steps to make sure that the kids accept her well.

Another friend close to The Way Back actor said, “Jen is very impressed with Ben right now and his relationship with Ana. He is on the right path health-wise, and she feels like Ana has played a really big part in all of that. He is a wonderful father, and that is most important to her, but Jen seeing Ben in such a great light right now makes her think that Ana is very good for him and a very positive force in his life.”

Ben Affleck introduced Ana de Armas to his kids over the Memorial Day weekend in May, and they’ve spent lots of time together since. The couple was spotted walk their four dogs in Los Angeles on Nov. 30 with Seraphina and Samuel two days after the foursome enjoyed a shopping trip at Bonjour Fête in Pacific Palisades, CA. They were also seen taking in some relaxation and fun at a park on the same day while hopping on a few bikes and looked as happy as could be.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: From The Lord Of The Rings Connection To Lena Headey & Jerome Flynn’s Affair – 5 Bizarre Facts About The Cult Show You Must Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube