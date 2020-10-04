In the list of several big Hollywood movies pushed to 2021, No Time To Die is one of them. The James Bond movie stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris. The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatre screens in April this year. But the pandemic caused to shut down of theatres and lockdown in many parts of the world.

After April 2020 passed, makers decided to release the movie in November 2020. Sadly, the pandemic is nowhere close to ending. Hence, the makers had no choice but to push the film to 2021. Just like fans, even the star cast is impatient and wants the movie to JUST release in theatres. However, safety is essential.

For Daniel Craig, this is his last appearance as 007. But Ana de Armas is making her entry in the James Bond franchise with No Time To Die. Recently, she talked about the movie and its delay. The actors have been promoting the film for quite a long time with a hope that it will release soon. But a recent report stated that the Knives Out actress is tired of talking about her delayed film.

In an interview with Flaunt, about No Time To Die, Ana de Armas said, “I feel like I’ve been talking about Bond for so very long now! It’s been such a long time coming, but finally, the theatres are starting to re-open, and the world can finally see it. I’m looking forward to the moment, and I’m really hoping we also get a chance to celebrate after all the hard work.”

While the actress doesn’t sound tired of talking about her upcoming James Bond movie, but she sounds impatient due to the delay just like moviegoers.

Meanwhile, the Daniel Craig starrer will now hit the screens on April 2, 2021. The makers earlier took to their Instagram page to share the news. They wrote, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans, but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

Do you think it was right to push the upcoming 007 movie to 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

