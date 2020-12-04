In this time and age, it is very difficult to find some not present on one or the other social media platforms – especially if he or she is a celebrity. But Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe is still off social media. The actor still doesn’t have a Twitter handle.

He recently opened up about the reason behind it, and it will sure make you laugh – as well as see sense behind it. Read on to know it.

As reported by DailyMail, when asked the reason behind his absence from social media, Daniel Radcliffe said, “I would love to say there’s some sort of intellectual, well throughout the reason for this…” He continued, “Because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter.”

Daniel Radcliffe further added that he is not a fan of social media as he is awake of the negative impact it will have on his mental health in the long run. During an appearance on Hot Ones, he said, “When I was younger, not anymore thank god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do.”

He continued, “And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do.”

Recently, Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint joined Instagram for the first time. Known for his role as Ron Weasley in the fantasy film franchise, Rupert’s first post was a picture of his daughter Wednesday, who he welcomed with his girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May 2020.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert (sic)”

What are your thoughts on Daniel Radcliffe’s views about social media? Let us know in the comments.

