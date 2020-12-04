Rapper Saweetie’s new song, ‘Best Friend’ featuring Doja Cat was released last night, and it seems the rapper is not happy about it. The rapper claims that her label, Warner Records, released it against her wishes. Read on to know what happened.

Advertisement

The Santa Clara rapper took to Twitter to express her disappointment shortly after her song ‘Best Friend’ hit streaming services. She wrote on Twitter, “I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands-on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends’. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art.”

I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020 The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf??? https://t.co/NlTPTcmWWM — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Saweetie later followed up with another tweet saying that the song released on streaming platforms was the wrong version and said, “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow….”

We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow…. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020

Saweetie has released a couple of singles over the last few months, including ‘Back To The Streets’ and ‘Tap In.’ These songs will be featured in her debut album that’s expected to be released next year.

Some industry insiders have also noted that the label had apparently said that the release date of the song had been moved.

FWIW: Warner did not officially release this record. We were notified 8 hours ago by the label that it is being delayed until January. Very odd situation. https://t.co/5y4WAaBJnk — Z (@djboothEIC) December 4, 2020

Since the song released on the streaming services was an incorrect version, it is expected that the song will be pulled down quickly. It is understandable as to why Saweetie is frustrated about what happened. Meanwhile, fans are excited to watch the official music video of the song.

Saweetie is one of the music industry’s fastest rising star. After the release of her debut single ‘Icy Grl’, the rapper was signed to Warner Records and her manager Max Gousse’s record label Artistry Worldwide. On March 16, 2018, she released her debut extended play, High Maintenance, followed by second EP, Icy which was released in March 2019.

Now the artist is gearing up for her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which is expected to be released in 2021.

Must Read: After Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros To Release 17 Upcoming Films Including Matrix 4 & The Suicide Squad On HBO Max

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube