Warner Bros To Release 17 Upcoming Films Including Matrix 4 & The Suicide Squad On HBO Max

Here is a great news for HBO Max users. The streaming platform has decided to release their all upcoming 17 movies on HBO Max along with theatres. Yes, have read it right. The movies will get released on the same day as their theatrical release. The 17 movies include The Suicide Squad, Dune, In the Heights, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Reminiscence, Malignant, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard and Cry Macho.

The movie business has been badly impacted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Warner Bros. already made headlines when they decided to release Wonder Woman: 1984 on HBO Max alongside its theatrical debut on Christmas Day. Now, with this step, they have certainly doubled up our excitement level.

But the Warner Bros.’ new HBO Max release scheme is only for the year 2021. The decision was made considering the uncertainity arising due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Its still unclear if the audience would prefer to go to cinemas or not. According to Screenrant, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chief operating officer Carolyn Blackwood stressed that the move is only in reaction to the current circumstances.

He said, “This is a temporary 2021 plan. We have to support the exhibition with the product. We don’t think we’re changing the economics of these movies any more than the pandemic has. We’re adding another interval and period for revenue with HBO Max.”

How excited are you to watch your favourite movies on HBO Max? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies

