Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds shared a snippet of the new version of Taylor Swift’s 2008 hit ‘Love Story’, and we all had a good laugh watching. But now, Swifties (as Taylor’s fans call themselves) are wondering if this small snippet is an indication that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged.

What? Are you trying to understand what’s happening? Well, Swifties were fast to point out the one word that was used in the 2008 track, and the recent one has changed tense. In the video, the original work ‘say’ has now become ‘said.’ Are you excited!

A happy fan tweeted, “wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that taylor said “it’s a love story baby just SAID yes” i just saw a tiktok and i didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out omg original lyrics are baby just say yes is our queen trying to tell us something” The same user in her following tweets even shared sound references of both.

Another Taylor Swift fan took to the microblogging site writing, “GUYS WHAT IF TAYLOR RELEASES LOVE STORY FIRST BC SHES ENGAGED TO JOE !!! this would be chefs kiss but I literally have no evidence supporting this idea” Another tweeted,

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been seeing each other since 2017 and have managed to keep their relationship private. Earlier this year, Us Weekly had reported that Taylor and Joe want to get married someday. A source told them, “[They] have talked about their future and marriage. They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

Swift’s love life has always grabbed media attention. Before Alwyn, Swift was in relationships with several stars including Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, John Mayer and others.

Do you think Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged?

