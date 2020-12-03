It’s December finally and holiday season means incredible holiday Hollywood movies; are all set to be added to our watch-list. With some of our beloved artists bringing magnificent performances and remarkable stories from across genres, here are some top must-watch movies of our favourite critically-acclaimed Hollywood artists that we can watch this month.

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

The Oscar winner and villain-in-waiting for the new Bond film, Rami Malek has proven his phenomenal talent time and again. The Mr. Robot actor who is known for his hustle and incredible journey towards stardom, won the Academy Awards in 2020 for a role that changed his life forever. If you have been living under a rock, his portrayal of Freddie Mercury is a must watch and you can catch it streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

The British American actor, rapper and activist is an all-time favourite for audiences transcending regions. His upcoming film, on the life of a heavy-metal drummer’s struggles with hearing – ‘Sound Of Metal’, has been receiving rave reviews globally and has us Indian audiences excited as ever. One can watch his triumphant performance for the movie is available for us to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Paul Bettany – Uncle Frank

Known and loved for his portrayal as J.A.R.V.I.S turned Vision from the Avengers; Paul Bettany has had some gems in his career. The recently released film – Uncle Frank on Amazon Prime Video, has been a tear-jerker as the drama unfolds the story of a gay literature professor confronting his past. High on emotions, Paul delivers a performance to remember that makes this beautifully-heart wrenching story an absolute must-watch.

Rachel Brosnahan – I’m Your Woman

After giving us the perfect woman of dreams who is incredible, on point and just outright hilarious in Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan is back with a crime drama that will reorient your notions of a thriller. In ‘I’m Your Woman’, Rachel is a gangster’s wife who is on the run with her child when things with her partner goes south. The movie will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on December 11

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love

We’ve loved her in Westworld and we adore her in Marvel’s Thor, but with Sylvie’s Love, Tessa Thompson brings an all new avatar with a big period Hollywood romance. Straight out of our hopeless romantic dreams, the upcoming charming movie set in the 60’s will be a perfect Christmas watch to snuggle in and feel the love. Indian audiences can stream and hum the sweet tunes of jazz from December 25, only on Amazon Prime Video

