Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has secured a restraining order against a woman after she sent him death threats.

The filmmaker took action against Sarah Char, claiming that she was harassing him for several months and even threatened to murder him. He claimed that it made him fear for his safety, as well as the safety of his wife Kate Capshaw and his family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Steven Spielberg stated that the woman tried to purchase a gun to kill him. He claimed that she has been arrested for criminal threats, harassment and stalking in the past.

The documents also revealed that Steven Spielberg got a Twitter message from Char saying: “If I have to personally MURDER people for stealing my IPs‚ I WILL. Get me?”

The court has granted Spielberg a temporary restraining order, which requires the woman to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his wife and daughter.

