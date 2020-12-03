Matt Reeves’s The Batman is one of the much-awaited films from the DC universe. Robert Pattinson plays the role of Batman in Matt’s version of the Dark Knight Detective. And now superstar comic book artist and DC publisher Jim Lee have shared a sketch of Batman.

Although Lee often shares costume design on his social media pages, this time his sketch has a tiny difference from his previous versions. The costume that Lee has shared on Instagram is the look that Pattinson is rocking in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman.

Jim Lee’s sketch includes the cowl as seen in set photos and official footage. However, the logo seen in the picture looks quite different from what was seen previously in comics, TV, and films. Interestingly, Dredd 3D-style shoulder pads are included in the costume design. Take a look at the picture below.

Robert Pattinson will be portraying the role of Batman, who is in his second year as a masked vigilante in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as per reports. The movie is expected to showcase the noir detective angle that was initially seen in Batman comics. This will stark opposite of the colourful and fantastical superhero stories that Batman has since been portrayed.

Matt Reeves directorial The Batman includes star cast such as Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth; Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon; Paul Dano as The Riddler; and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

DC comic’s The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021, in theatres. Now that there are no planned Justice League follow-ups in the near future, it seems that DC’s shared film universe will be going without a Batman for a while.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 to be released in theatres. Reportedly, the film will be released on HBO Max as well as in theatres on the Christmas Day. Patty Jenkins directorial film will see Gal Gadot facing off against comic antagonists Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), in 1980’s setting.

