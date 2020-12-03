While the world awaits the release of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, the actor is making sure that her fans have enough to wait for and hook themselves with her. As per the latest buzz, the actor is all set to begin a new franchise as she has stepped on board for Heart Of Stone. The film is said to be a franchise starter and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Heart Of Stone is a spy thriller that will put Gal in the league of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible and the James Bond franchise. The film that will star Gadot as a spy doing various stunts will be directed by Aeronauts and Wild Rose fame Tom Harper. Gal will not only act but will also serve as a co-producer on the project.

Advertisement

The film is backed by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. As per Deadline, it is not just Gal Gadot’s new franchise starter but also big in terms of remuneration. The portal claims that Gadot is being paid an eight-digit paycheque which puts her in the league of topmost Hollywood actors. The details make it look like the film has a lot riding on its back.

The script for Gal Gadot’s Heart Of Stone will be written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The studio has not yet decided where the film will release. As per the report, Skydance Media is keeping the options of big screen and OTT both open right now.

Gal Gadot as we speak is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. She now gears up for the release of her most prominent film Wonder Woman 1984. The Petty Jenkins directorial hits HBO Max on December 25 this year. She also has Kenneth Branagh-directed Death on the Nile that stars Ali Fazal alongside her. The actor recently wrapped up Netflix’s red Notice that stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds alongside her.

Not just these three, Gal Gadot also has a period drama in her kitty. She will be seen playing Cleopatra in her biopic. How excited are you for this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Still Loves Her Ex-Hubby Liam Hemsworth, Reasons Her Malibu House Fire House Behind The Split

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube