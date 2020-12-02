Lady Gaga has always maintained her quirky nature, even with the collaborations she makes to boost her brand. The latest one coming in her uniting with the cookie brand Oreo. It’s yet not sure if those will be officially available in India or we’ll have to get the imported ones.

The collaboration is happening based on the theme of her last album ‘Chromatica’. The album was released in May this year. The brand released some photos of how the packaging will look like, and it’s screaming ‘delicious’.

A representative for the brand publically stated that the “Gaga-themed Oreo cookies are pink-coloured Golden Oreo cookies with green coloured creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments.”

In a statement released, Lady Gaga said, “This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things. I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

Candyhunting took to its Instagram account to post about the same. The post read, “New Lady Gaga Oreos will be out next year! These are a collaboration to promote Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica. The small 6-pack of Oreos will launch in January, but the full-size pack doesn’t have a set release date yet. The Oreos have pink coloured golden cookies with green creme. Huge thanks to Oreo’s PR partners for the news and image.”

Here’s what Oreo’s official Instagram account posted:

Recently, Lady Gaga got candid about her broken engagement with actor Taylor Kinney. She says she loved him so much, but it just did not work out.

The singer mentioned her past relationship with the actor during her appearance at presidential candidate Joe Biden’s rally, which took place in Kinney’s home state of Pennsylvania, reports people.com.

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn’t work out,” she said. “I loved him so much, but it just did not work out,” Lady Gaga continued before showing her support to Biden, who also hails from Pennsylvania.

