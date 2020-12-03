Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has been one of the most flamboyant performers ever in WWE history, in fact, entire pro-wrestling industry for that matter. Apart from it, he is enjoying stupendous success in Hollywood too by bagging some lucrative deals. On such larger than life persona, legend Booker T has something to say.

Advertisement

All pro-wrestling fans would be well aware of the feud between The Rock and Booker. After making a big impact in WCW, Booker indulged in a fight with the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. We badly miss those days and so does our former WWE champ and King of the Ring.

Advertisement

Recently, while talking on Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared how it’s to work with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. He said, “I felt like when I got in WWE and I had the feud with The Rock, I didn’t let loose. I didn’t really work the way I normally worked throughout my time like before in WCW. It was always about going out there and beating those guys up. I felt a little soft with him even though we had some great stuff. But I still felt like I held back a little bit too much as far as when I was out there working with The Rock.”

“The Rock worked a whole lot different than every other guy that I ever worked within the business. He was so meticulous about every detail being right. That’s why he is so great as far as the promos go. That’s why he is so good in Hollywood as far as being able to make sure his lines are delivered a certain way. When I worked with him, man, it was like being on a movie set. I’m serious. Everything had to be right with this guy. I appreciate him for saying that I was one of the most athletic guys he ever worked with and one of the most entertaining guys he ever worked with. But, I was thinking way too much when I worked with him. In hindsight, looking back on it, I felt like I could have done so much more working with him,” Booker T continued.

Now, that’s the reason why Dwayne aka our Rock is one of the most loved figures in entertainment world!

Must Read: Gal Gadot To Play A Spy In Heart Of Stone Franchise, Expected To Join The Likes Of Mission Impossible & 007

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube