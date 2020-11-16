Are you desperately waiting for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam? What if we tell you that he might be involved in Justice League 2 as well? Well, there are media reports claiming that the actor has shown interest in the movie if that happens.

We all know that he had previously said that Black Adam could destroy the entire team, now it would be interesting if he joins Justice League 2. Read the article to know more.

As per a report published in We Got This Covered, Dwayne Johnson has himself told the studios that he wants to be a part of Justice League 2. Well, it’s still not clear how exactly he would be involved but it’s very clear that if this news turns out to be true then, Justice League 2 will have the potential to break all records.

Meanwhile, speaking about Snyder cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has recently spoken about releasing the cut as two movies released a month apart. The director revealed that the studio has already seen the director’s cut. He further claimed that even the director’s cut of the film is shorter than his cut. He said, “Yes, this is my cut of the movie, but there was a cut that I created that I said this is too much for the studio. The mandate was, make the movie two hours long.”

He further said that he could not show them a four-hour version of the film. If he does, he had an idea for the same. He said, “Oh, maybe we could just split it in half and make it into two two-hour movies.” My first idea was like, you showed two hours, and then there’s like, maybe a month, and then the next two hours come out. That was one of my ideas.”

Well, what’s your take on Dwayne Johnson being involved in Justice League 2? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more articles.

