When it comes to fashion in Hollywood, Harry Styles chooses the unconventional way. People love how he doesn’t care about trends and wears what he loves. If one has to describe the Golden singer’s fashion sense in one word, it can be called as ‘breezy’.

Whether it is his casual appearance on his outfit for events and award shows, he dresses to perfection. Very effortlessly, he carries himself in those stunning outfits. One can take a look at his Instagram page to witness what a fashionable diva he is!

But did you know our favourite former, One Direction singer was once dressed as a mouse? Yes, you read it right! Harry Styles himself made his revelation. The singer revealed that he was dressed as a church mouse named Barney for a school play during his childhood. The Watermelon Sugar singer told Vogue, “As a kid, I definitely liked fancy dress. I was really young, and I wore tights for that. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

About his love for clothes, Harry Styles added, “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Harry’s sister Gemma revealed how as a kid, the singer used to love when their mom used to dress them up. Gemma said, “My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’ Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

These are some hilarious and interesting revelations. We wish we could see the pictures of Harry Styles dressed as a mouse!

