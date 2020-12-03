Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 is undoubtedly the most awaited films of the year, and Warner Bros finally put a date to the wait last month. Diana Prince returns to us this Christmas, and it is becoming difficult for us to even wait for a couple of weeks. Adding to the same is the latest update that will make the fans more restless. The runtime of the film is reportedly revealed and just to give you a hint, WW84 is DCEU’s longest film since Batman V Superman. Read on to know everything about this exciting update.

For the unversed, it was recently when Warner Bros, after a parade of delays took the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on the streaming platform. The film as announced by the studio now releases on HBO Max this Christmas. While it is a massive affair, it was already known the film will exceed the basic runtime. But it seems like Patty Jenkins has outdone much more than average and touched the longest league.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Insider Grace Randolph and many other sources have spilt out the runtime of Wonder Woman 1984. As per Randolph’s confession, WW84 is 2.5 hours which means 2 hours and 31 minutes. For the unaware, it is 10 minutes longer than it’s predecessor. The first WW was 2 hours, 21 minutes long. Which makes WW84 the longest DCEU film since Batman V Superman.

Patty Jenkins had already revealed that the first cut of the film was of 2 hours 45 minutes. DC has been ordering directors to keep their films in a bracket of 2 hours. The Gal Gadot starrer has clearly crossed the boundary with a big margin.

Talking about the Wonder Woman 1984’s Christmas release, Gal Gadot has written, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it.”

