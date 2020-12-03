Can you imagine The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons in The Office? Well, the actor who gained immense love and fame as the brainiac nerd in the sitcom as Sheldon Cooper revealed that he had auditioned to star in the NBC show. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Parson spoke about this while promoting his upcoming Fox show Call Me Kat –a comedy television series based on the British sitcom Miranda by Miranda Hart.

Advertisement

During a panel discussion for Fox’s Call Me Kat on Wednesday, Jim Parsons revealed that he had auditioned to feature in the pilot of NBC’s The Office. Though he didn’t state for which character he auditioned, Parsons recalled how he underrated the successful the show even before it aired in 2005.

Jim Parsons said, “I was like ‘how stupid, it’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now.”

The Office aired on ABC from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, and consisted of 9 seasons. The sitcom helped actors like Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson get the recognition they deserved. among others. The show received much love and appreciation and quite a few Emmys in their kitty. The show is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

But it doesn’t seem like not featuring in The Office was bad for Jim Parson. The Big Bang Theory, also starring Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and others, premiered on CBS from September 24, 2007, till May 16, 2019. It had a total of 279 episodes spanned over 12 seasons

On the work front, Jim Parson is busy with the works and promotions of Call Me Kat. Talking about the show, Parsons said, “I’m watching the rehearsals, I’m watching the tapings and I’m watching the shows and I’m like “this works,” ‘he said. ‘I don’t know if thousands of other people will like it, but it’s good.”

Would you have loved to see Jim in The Office? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Still Loves Her Ex-Hubby Liam Hemsworth, Reasons Her Malibu House Fire House Behind The Split

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube