Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring the legendary director Martin Scorsese and his mother, Catherine Scorsese. He has shared an extremely special relationship with his mother, and these photos of her scolding him on the sets of Taxi Driver are the proof.

In the photos, we can see Catherine in a very expressive mood, but that’s not what makes the photo funnier. It’s Robert De Niro’s laugh in the back. She also is carrying a parcel which apparently has doughnuts.

Check out the photos here:

In his 2015 Esquire interview, Martin Scorsese opened up about whether real-life locations caused any problems. He had said, “For instance, the tracking shot over the murder scene at the end, which was shot in a real apartment building: We had to go through the ceiling to get it. It took three months to cut through the ceiling, and 20 minutes to shoot the shot.”

He also talked about whether De Niro was ever mistaken for a real cabbie. He added, “I can tell you that Bob De Niro got a hack license in preparation for the movie. One of his passengers recognized him from Godfather II, for which he’d won an Oscar, and he said, ‘Gee, I guess it’s tough to find work.'”

