Marvel has started working on the grand plans of their future and has already started shooting on the various films and series amid the global pandemic. Earlier today, Jeremy Renner was spotted shooting for Marvel’s Hawkeye alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Their pictures are going crazy viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over the same.

Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted shooting near New York City subway station. The 23-year-old singer was wearing a purple sweatsuit and paired it with a long checkered trench coat and donned a ponytail with the attire.

Jeremy on the other hand wore a casual sweatshirt along with a brown coat and paired it with blue jeans and boots. There’s nothing revealed yet about the storyline and fans are waiting for the series to air as soon as possible.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on the Set of #Hawkeye 12/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/6gFGR4HZGt — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 2, 2020

Exciting, no?

Meanwhile, as reported by thedirect, Florence Pugh who will be making her debut as Yelena Belova in the upcoming MCU film Black Widow is joining the cast. The portal wrote that Florence, who plays an assassin in the Marvel film, reprises her Marvel role in the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

The site further reported that even though the exact details of Florence Pugh’s role is unknown, a source informed them that Pugh’s Yelena would have a Ronin-inspired costume. This outfit is said to be similar to the suit that Clint Barton aka Hawkeye wore in Avengers: Endgame. When she will slip in the costume is still not known, but reports state that it will be at one point in the series.

The portal further added that Marvel Studios has big plans for Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stated that Cate Shortland’s Black Widow would ‘propel’ Yelena’s storyline forward. This could mean that we may see her as the new Black Widow aka taking on the mantle in Natasha’s stead.

What do you think of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s pictures from the sets of Hawkeye? Tell us in the comments below.

