Nikhil Bhambri: Excessive Smoking For 'Black Widows' Took A Toll On Health

Actor Nikhil Bhambri, who features in Zee5’s latest show, Black Widows, opened up about one major challenge he faced during the filming. Can you guess what it is? Well, its his character smoking 10-15 cigarettes a day.

The actor revealed that in real life he is a non-smoker, and said the heavy smoking took a toll on his health. Read on

Nikhil Bhambri said, “My character is a smoker and in real life I am a non-smoker. It was extremely difficult for me to shoot the smoking scenes. I had never smoked before and I had to give a lot of retakes to get a shot right. Also, during a lot of shots, I coughed and had to redo them. I had to smoke almost 10 to 15 cigarettes a day.”

Nikhil Bhambri added, “The excessive smoking would take a toll on my health, and the next day I would have an upset stomach and vomit. It seemed like the entire energy had been drained out of me, but I continued with my shoot and completed my scenes.”

Black Widows is a quirky drama set in a picturesque small town in India. It is about three best friends who think they have gotten away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive and cruel husbands. However, one of the husbands survives and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio.

Recently Swastika Mukherjee opened up about the show saying, “The trailer is finally out and I am super thrilled to see how the audience responds to it. The three widows will slap patriarchy and set their own rules and celebrate new freedom. Rest assured, it is not your ordinary women-centric drama and we don’t need men to save us. These are strong powerful women putting an end to their dark past and blossoming into a new life.”

The show features Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Raima Sen, Sharad Kelkar, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and others. It premiere on Zee5 in December.

