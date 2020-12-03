Jennifer Lopez is all set to step in the world of skincare products with her JLo Beauty skincare. She has opened up about the application of botox and how she has always stayed away from the same. She reveals an interesting anecdote in which her boyfriend suggested her to get botox done.

Advertisement

Lopez was seen nailing the role of a stripper in 2019’s Hustlers. Apart from the brilliant artist she is, she has been known for how well she has taken care of the skin. We’re sure you’ll learn a thing or two from the tips she has shared.

Advertisement

In an interview published on PageSix, Jennifer Lopez said, “I’m real indeed. I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

“I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, ‘If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great,” recalled Jennifer Lopez.

On what her ex’s dermatologist suggested, Lopez revealed, “She said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass,’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’ And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.”

“One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day. That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old,” concluded Jennifer Lopez with the tip.

Must Read: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 Finally Gets A Release Date In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube