Jennifer Lopez recently made jaws drop during her scorching American Music Awards performance earlier this week, flaunting her killer body in a sheer black catsuit. Now she teases fans with a video what appears to be a new song called “In The Morning.”

JLo took to Instagram this morning and shared a video, wherein she flaunted her 15-carat diamond engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez. From the looks of the various still shots of JLo in the buff, the singer seems to be wearing nothing at all but an engagement ring. Check out the video here.

Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting the same wetted shoulder-length bob hairstyle, which she was seen at the AMA performance. In one racy snapshot, she was seen cupping her bare bossom as she gave the camera fierce and sultry expression. And in another wider version of the photo, she has seen showing off her amazing washboard abs. While in another snapshot, the mother of two showed off a tight angle of her bare hip and lower tummy, and a side view of her lean, muscular dancer’s leg.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez credited the photography and styling team of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the photos in her caption along with hashtags. “#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic,” she wrote.

While the pop star did not mention any details about the song, but the teaser was enough to get the attention of her fans. A user commented, “THE HOTTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” while another user gushed, “YOURE STUNNINGGGG.” A JLo fan excitedly wrote, “I CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR THE WHOLE SONG.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez set pulses racing with a racy performance in a sheer catsuit at Sunday night’s AMAs. She was seen giving a smouldering duet with her Marry Me co-star Maluma. The Columbian singer and JLo performed “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”, where the latter crawled across a table towards the 26-year-old singer as their bodies nearly intertwined.

The 50-year-old singer then also did a routine featuring her signature electric dance moves involving chairs and dancers behind cages.

