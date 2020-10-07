Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Wedding Will Have Daughter Emme Sing For Them

Jennifer Lopez and her love life has been grabbing eyeballs for quite some time now. After the singer and Alex Rodriguez got engaged, the relationship of the decade entered its next phase. This gorgeous couple is very open about their relationship and is never shy to express love for each other.

Well, wedding bells are ringing, and if reports are to be believed, then these two are soon going to get married. The preparations have already begun in full swing. Even though everyone close to the couple seems to be excited, but there is someone whose happiness is beyond any limits. It is non-other than Jennifer’s daughter Emme.

According to the reports in E! News, singer Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme is expected to be a special part of the nuptials at her wedding with Alex Rodriguez. In an interview with the entertainment portal, Emme spoke about the song she would croon at her mother’s wedding. “Well, one song that I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her. You Are My Sunshine; she sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep. I’m also thinking of a song that would also connect Jennifer and Alex,” Emme said.

JLo and Alex have been together since 2017 and got engaged in March last year. The couple had initially planned for a summer wedding in Italy this year but postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez said she is a little heartbroken that her wedding has been delayed. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be. There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming World of Dance. I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now,” JLo said.

Well, now that is it finally happening, we are excited to see JLo as a bride, aren’t you?

