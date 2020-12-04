Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent years together in an on-off relationship until finally calling it quits in 2018. It was the same year that the Yummy singer got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. It seems that Jelena fans won’t forget. Time and again, they target the Victoria’s Secret Model for coming between their favourite pair. This time was no different. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It all began as Hailey was all set to go live on her Instagram. A female fan shared a video and wrote to her fellow friends, “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

Advertisement

But what was different this time is that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to clap back. The Boyfriend singer took to his Instagram story and called out the Selena Gomez fan for being insensitive. He wrote, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

Furthermore, Justin Bieber also mentioned that he loves Hailey Baldwin the most and it’s hard to see something like that happening to her. “It’s “extremely hard to take the high road when he sees “people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right,” wrote the pop singer.

Hailey too took to her Instagram stories this time and reacted to the matter. She wrote, “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental. It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

But what we loved the most is Hailey Baldwin’s classy reply as she sent her good wishes to the troll. We wonder if Selena Gomez will react to the matter, which unnecessarily drags her yet again.

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s posts below:

Must Read: Tenet: Christopher Nolan Was So Impressed By The ‘Sight & Sound’ Of Mumbai That He Decided To Come Back Again To Shoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube