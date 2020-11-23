Hailey Baldwin is currently enjoying her 24th birthday. But it is husband Justin Bieber who is feeling all lucky and has nothing but gratitude in his heart. The Yummy singer has made the occasion all the way more special as he pens an adorable post for his wifey. Below is all the scoop you need.

Justin took to his Instagram and shared multiple pictures of Hailey. In most of them, the Victoria’s Secret model could be seen flaunting her model figure. It was the last two pictures of the couple that screamed love like never before. In one of the posts, the duo held each other’s hands as he landed a pick on his wife’s forehead.

Expressing all his feelings for Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber captioned the post, “My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY”

Many including Hailey Baldwin’s BFF Bella Hadid left heart emoticons in the comment section. Check out Justin Bieber’s post below:

Meanwhile, Hailey too shared her birthday look a while back. The beauty stunned in black revealing attire with a thigh-high slit. In another picture, one could see their loved-up PDA as Justin held Hailey in his arms. The Boyfriend singer gave her a kiss as Baldwin went all smiles. Celebrations seemed to have been intimate with the couple enjoying drinks together.

“24✨✨✨ feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages,” read Hailey Baldwin’s caption.

Justin and Hailey have been nothing but couple goals amid the pandemic. From their Utah trip to lunch dates, the couple has been stronger than ever.

On the professional front, Bieber recently collaborated with Shawn Mendes for Monster. The song released last Friday and was an immediate hit. The singers even performed on the song at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

