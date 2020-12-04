Game Of Thrones is one of the most popular series ever made. The series not only enjoys a huge fan base but also proved to be a big commercial hit for HBO, this is why the channel was keen on making a prequel of the show. Not just that, two different prequels were in talks after the final episode of GoT season 8 aired in May 2019.

Speaking about the two prequels, one was titled Bloodmoon or The Long Night that would star Naomi Watts. The prequel was supposed to take place during the Age of Heroes. Even a pilot was also got film but HBO decided not to go ahead with the project.

The other prequel that was in the talks was House Of The Dragon. This one got the green light from HBO and will now start filming in 2021. The Game Of Thrones prequel will feature the history of the house Targaryen. In September, we heard HBO president Casey Bloys assuring us that the prequel would premiere in 2022. After which the news of Paddy Considine joining the cast as Viserys Targaryen came into the media.

Ever since the news of the Game Of Thrones prequel came in the media, we couldn’t keep calm. Now finally, it’s announced that the prequel of the show House Of The Dragon will start shooting in 2021. Game Of Thrones announced the news on their official Twitter page along with two pieces of concept art which gave a first glance of the dragons.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

From the Tweet, it can’t be said in which month the makers shoot the Game Of Thrones prequel. Since the nature of the show is complex, we assume it would take a considerable amount to shoot it. But we are still hopeful that HBO stays true to its claim of releasing the series in 2022. How excited are you for the House Of The Dragon? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the further updates on the show.

