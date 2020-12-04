It looks like Victoria’s Secret Models have decided to embrace motherhood together. Recently Gigi Hadid welcomed her baby girl with hubby Zayn Malik. Then Elsa Hosk too is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Daly. And, the latest one to join them is Romee Strijd.

Romee has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband, Laurens Van Leeuwen. The model announced this good news on her social media, and we cannot stop gushing about how cute the baby looks.

Romee Strijd shared a sweet breastfeeding picture on Instagram on Friday as she revealed the happy couple had named their newborn daughter Mint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote: “Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms. We are so in love with you!!” Check out the picture below:

Romee Strijd’s happy news comes after she revealed the couple tried to get pregnant for two years while she was unknowingly battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In the picture, Romee was make-up free and laying in bed wearing a taupe dressing gown as she held her daughter close to her.

Her newborn is seen in a brown coloured onesie and a matching cap. The baby looked adorable, wrapped in a cream blanket. Romee announced back in May that she and Laurens, whom she married in October 2019 after eight years together, were expecting their first child.

The couple’s announcement comes less than two weeks after Romee showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram while bouncing on a birthing ball. Romee Strijd looked incredible in the post wearing an all-black ensemble and a beige beanie hat as she smiled to the camera. She captioned the post with the words: ‘Mondays be like…’

Romee recently admitted that she had tried to get pregnant for two years while unknowingly battling polycystic ovary syndrome. We are glad that she is finally in a very happy space.

Well, former Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk and Selena Gomez‘s make-up artist Hung Vanngo showered love on Romee Strijd’s post. Check out their comments below:

After looking at Romee’s little bundle of joy’s picture, we are hoping that Gigi Hadid too would introduce us to baby GiZi soon. What say?

