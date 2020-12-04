Zac Efron is one of the most popular faces in the world with a huge fan following across the globe. The handsome actor is currently dating Vanessa Valladares and are often spotted together out and about the city.

Just a while ago, Zac was spotted exiting the gym with girlfriend and was holding huge speakers in his hands and this reminds us of who?

Well, even a kid would know the answer. It’s none other than our Desi heartthrob Ranveer Singh. We often see the Bajirao Mastani actor hanging out in the city with a speaker in his hand and similarly, Zac Efron here can be seen holding speakers in his hand and smiling for the paps along with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The High School Musical star wore a black sporty ensemble with a vest and thigh-high grazing shorts and paired it with sunglasses and a beanie.

But did y’all notice that pumped up body? OMG.

Vanessa on the other hand wore a bright yellow and orange sports bra and paired it with high waist jeggings. This one looked nothing short of sunshine in that outfit.

Meanwhile, recently a report by Woman’s Day stated that Zac Efron proposed to Vanessa Valladares in front of his friends and gifted her a ring made especially for her. Aww! Our hearts are melting.

A source close to the publication revealed, “He gave it to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

The couple first met in July this year when Zac was in Australia and Vanessa was working as a waitress at Byron Bay and the two have an instant connection. The couple has been inseparable ever since then.

Tell us if you liked gym mates Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares pictures in the comments below.

