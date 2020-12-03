Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Unseen Pictures On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary; Kapil Sharma Wishes The Couple

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa complete three years of marriage today and celebrating the same, the couple shared some unseen pictures on their respective Instagram handles and fans are in awe of it.

Advertisement

Bharti and Haarsh are one of the most loved and adorable couples of the entertainment industry and fans enjoy their ‘Nok-jhok wali’ chemistry quite often.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures on Instagram for husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh wrote, “Love is not about… how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day”.❤️❤️❤️happy anniversary my love 🤗❤️ #lovelife #powercouple #strongertogether #BFF #soulmate #3anniversary @haarshlimbachiyaa30 thankyou sooo much”

Haarsh also wished wife and comedian on Instagram and captioned the post, “A good marriage isn’t something you find , it’s something you make and you have to keep making it. “Happy anniversary my love @bharti.laughterqueen”

Aww, our hearts!

Bharti’s ex co-star Kapil Sharma also wished the couple on Instagram, take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by NCB for allegedly consuming drugs. NCB conducted a raid at their residence in Mumbai and 86.5 grams of ganja was recovered from the residence and office.

The couple was granted bail just a couple of days later (November 23) on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade. The latest in now is that the NCB has approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of the bail in the drug case.

The bail cancellation will allow the NCB the right for custodial interrogation of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa setting aside the judgement of the lower court. As per reports, the court issued a notice to the couple on Tuesday, and the hearing for the same will be held next week.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar Laughs Out Loud After Kapil Cracks The ‘Aap Mumbai Aa Rahe Ho’ Joke About Rohanpreet Singh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube