Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s relationship and wedding have been the talk of the town for a while now. The couple has now come to grace the Kapil Sharma Show and are fans are loving the little snippet of their conversation with the host.

Neha and Rohan’s PDA is quite popular among their fans and we just can’t get enough of these two cuties.

Sharing the promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram of Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, SonyTV captioned it’s post, “Masti hogi jamkar aur laughter hoga beshumaar kyun ki aa rahe hai #NehuPreet shaadi ke baad TV par peheli baar #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje.”

Haha, aren’t they cute?

Neha and Rohanpreet fan accounts shared the videos on Instagram too. Take a look:

Recently, Neha Kakkar wished husband Rohanpreet Singh on his birthday and penned a beautiful wish for him on Instagram and wrote, “Wishing hubby Rohanpreet, the singer wrote: “Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.”

Aww!

Meanwhile recently, the couple celebrated their 1-month wedding anniversary and had sealed all the special memories with a kiss.

For the unversed, Rohanpreet and Neha got married on October 24. The couple tied the knot in Delhi with various festivities being conducted across Punjab and Mumbai as well. Many celebrity friends including Urvashi Dholakia, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela amongst others were a part of the celebrations.

On their 1-month wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar has shared an adorable video of the surprise Rohanpreet Singh gave her. The video opens up with the couple making their way to their hotel room. Neha could be seen with a balloon in her hand as she is surprised.

Are y’all excited to see the couple gracing the Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

