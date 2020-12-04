German-American model Heidi Klum is all ready to launch her new clothing line. She recently appeared on a talk show of a leading daily wherein she revealed her 16-year-old daughter’s interest. Read on to know what she said about her daughter’s interest.

Klum, who is currently hosting and judging two reality shows Germany’s Next Topmodel and Project Runway, had previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998. She was also the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Now the 47-year old model appeared on People TV to promote her new clothing line, which she is launching with Disney Villains. During the interview, Heidi Klum also spills some beans about her 16-year-old daughter, Leni’s interest. She said that her daughter loves to be on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel show.

Heidi Klum said to the publication, “She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it’s very interesting to her. When you’re that age you’re still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

The supermodel also hinted that her daughter may even become a model five years down the line when she may not be hosting the show Germany’s Next Topmodel. She also said that her daughter is toying with the idea of making a career in modelling.

Just like many celebrity kids, Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni also received many opportunities for modelling, but she quietly turned them down in order to protect her daughter’s privacy. The German beauty said that her daughter is now old enough to take a decision for her career. She said, “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Although Klum supports her daughter’s decision to make her career in the fashion industry, she doesn’t pressurize her.

