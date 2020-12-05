Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been busy parenting their daughter Willa lately. The duo welcomed their daughter back in July this year and ever since then, the couple has been spotted often taking strolls in the Hollywood hills.

Advertisement

Sophie has been a little inactive on social media ever since she gave birth to her daughter and her fans miss her as much as we do.

Advertisement

To give a sneak-peek of her life, Sophie Turner shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram along with husband and singer Joe Jonas. The Game Of Thrones star captioned it, “Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks”.

Aren’t all those pictures beautiful, especially the one with the baby bump? Our hearts are melting.

Back in September, Sophie Turner shared some never before seen pictures from her pregnancy and took the internet by storm.

In the first picture shared, the GOT star is seen spending some time with her four-legged companion in the pool. The actress wore a two-piece mismatched swimwear attire while lovingly looking at her pet. She captioned it with three emojis, namely a pregnant woman, love and sunshine.

In the second image, we only get a glimpse of Sophie’s heavily pregnant tummy while she is wearing a pink and white striped night suit. Turner tagged hubby Joe Jonas on the hand caressing her baby bump.

The third image features Sophie Turner enjoying some sunshine while sitting in the lawn in an olive green bikini set. The radiant smile still manages to catch out eyes even with the bright sunlight.

For those who do not know, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress and Jones Brother’s Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter in July. The couple names the kid Willy Jonas. As per a TMZ report, the couple welcomed Willa on July 22 in a Los Angeles hospital.

What do you think of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s throwback pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: From Timothée Chalamet To Harry Styles – 5 Celebs Challenging The ‘Manly Man’ Notion In The Fashion Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube