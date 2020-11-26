Meghan Markle recently opened up about the loss of her child in an essay for a leading daily but some netizens on Twitter has been unkind to her and started trolling her. Model Chrissy Teigen came to her rescue and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

The 34-year-old model and television personality, who had recently suffered a miscarriage, passionately came in defence for the Duchess of Sussex after one Twitter user accused the latter of penning an essay with selfish intent. In her passionate tweet, she wrote, “Award for today’s absolute piece of s**t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of s**t.”

However, Chrissy Teigen later deleted her tweet and returned to the platform, writing: “Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol”

Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Giannangeli’s original tweet tried to clarify the criticism he had towards Meghan Markle’s New York Times essay. He wrote, “Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticizing Meghan’s decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself? What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?”

The Duchess of Sussex recently wrote a lengthy New York Times pieces titled The Losses We Share, where she detailed her account of ‘July Morning’. In her essay talked about the time when she knew that she was losing her second child.

Former actress Meghan Markle already has a one-year-old son Archie with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote in her essay.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” Suits actress wrote.

