Here is a piece of shocking news for the former U-Kiss member Eli and wife Ji Yeon Soo’s fans. The couple has parted ways after six years of marriage. Eli took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the news. Read the article to know more.

Eli uploaded a black background picture and wrote a long note along with it. He mentioned in the note that 2020 has been a rough year for everyone.

The text on Eli’s Instagram post reads, “Hey everyone. 2020 has been a rough year for all of us. I have some news I would like to share with all of you… My wife and I have decided to separate. I am currently in the US and Michael is living with his mom in Korea. Though I am unable to see Michael at the moment I will go to see him whenever I can and try my hardest to be the father figure that he needs. I don’t know what the future has in store but I pray that Michael and his mom will be happy. We are truly grateful for all of your support over the years and I apologize that things ended this way.”

As soon as Eli announced the news on the social media platform, his fans started showing their concern. One user wrote, “things always happened fr a reason.. that’s okay eli, life must goes on… best of luck fr u.” Another user commented, “That’s a big choose you were decided. Be careful Eli we are always with you and support you. I pray for you all and hope everything get better cuz your son need you both. Anyway we love you and don’t be sorry for anything it is your life your choice and your familly. We can’t say anything for your private life. You are allways the best and we are allways support you. Good luck.”

Eli and Ji Yeon Soo registered for marriage in June 2014. They share a son, who was born in 2015. The couple officially held a wedding ceremony in 2017. Koimoi wishes them luck. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

