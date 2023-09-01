Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are one of Hollywood’s most loved and followed couples. The duo – who met while filming Legend’s 2006 music video ‘Stereo,’ walked down the aisle in September 2013 after dating for four years and are now parents to 4 kids. The couple, who will be celebrating their 10th anniversary this month, don’t shy from cherishing each other– and even joined the mile-high club when they couldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

For those who don’t know, one becomes a member of the mile-high club if they successfully pull off a s*xual encounter on a plane that is travelling mid-air. Nearly a decade ago, Chrissy held nothing back as she spoke about getting touchy while out of their house, the craziest place they had s*x and lots more.

During a chat with Cosmopolitan in 2014, Chrissy Teigen was candid about how handsy she and John Legend are in public. The TV personality said, “We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!”

During the same chat, the host quizzed Chrissy Teigen about the craziest place she has had s*x with John Legend. After dropping a quick text to her hubby to make sure it was okay to spill the tea, she revealed it was on a commercial flight. Recalling their s*xcapade, Chrissy said, “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.” She added, “Mom and Dad are going to nail me for this!”

Besides Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, many other celebrities are also part of this club, including Kris Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Miranda Kerr, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, and more.

