The Netflix web series Bridgerton has made millions fall in love with its beautiful plot ever since its first season premiered. Among its fans, one of the most popular ones is Kim Kardashian who has often opened up about her love for the show. Well, did you know the beauty mogul was in a way a part of the making process of the show and was later invited for costume fittings too? Scroll down to read the scoop.

Kim is a popular figure in real life as well as on social media. Her hundreds of millions of followers were once treated with a post in which she expressed her love for the Netflix show’s soundtrack.

As the show’s soundtrack played in the background, she wrote, “All the feels are coming back!!! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix soundtrack on while I am trying to relax and get a facial.” As the post reached the cast of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan, who played the role of Penelope Fethearington, let Kim Kardashian know that they talk about her and her family all the time during their fittings.

She tweeted, “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this.” As the SKIMS founder came across the same, she was nothing but thrilled.

The Bridgerton actress further revealed how the designer who made Kim Kardashian’s 2019 corset dress for the Met Gala, made the next gown for her character Penelope. She wrote, “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

Reacting to the same, Kim Kardashian replied, “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!” Nicola Coughlan replied with a yes and mentioned how Kim has been an inspiration for the show more than anyone knows about it.

