South Korean actor Gong Yoo enjoys a huge fan base not only because of his acting capabilities but also for his gorgeous looks. His intense and expressive eyes, flawless skin and features are what attract the most. The icon has been appointed as the ambassador of a number of brands, including Tom Ford Beauty and Chanel, Korea. Gong Yoo’s handsome appearance is complemented by his magnetic charm and charming smile, making him the heartthrob in the entertainment industry.

While Gong Yoo has a successful career with his hard work, he also possesses quite a wealth. The handsome bachelor actually earns in millions and do you know his net worth? Well, scroll ahead as we discuss his massive estimated net worth.

Gong Yoo is one of the wealthiest South Korean TV actors who has an estimated net worth of $14 million as reported by Korean websites based on 2023 updates, even though there’s no concrete proof about it. Apart from that, the actor also enjoys a massive fanbase of 4 million followers on his Instagram handle, which also boosts his income.

Apparently, Gong Yoo net worth in 2020 was around $2 Million to $5 Million and in 2021, the Coffee Prince star’s net worth was $7 million. But then his net worth skyrocketed after featuring in Squid Game as his fans loved him. As per reports, Gong Yoo earned a whopping $20 million for his involvement in the game. Reports also suggested that he had reportedly agreed to a contract worth 1 billion Korean won (approximately $700,000) per episode.

Apart from this, the South Korean heartthrob also earns from his brand endorsements. Apart from being Chanel Korea’s brand ambassador, the Train to Busan actor endorses the brand’s fine jewellery and watches.

Gong Yoo lives a lavish life and owns an expensive house. The Silent Sea actor who lives in Shin Dang Dong, has a vacation house, worth $537,000. Gong Yoo also reportedly owns a K7 Hybrid, also known as Kia Cadenza, worth $22,300.

