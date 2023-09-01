Lee Dong Wook, one of the most gorgeous-looking bachelor South Korean actors, who is also quite wealthy and enjoys a massive fanbase, once became a topic of discussion. Apart from his acting skills, this one time Dong Wook had garnered people’s attention based on the way he slammed a rude fan criticising him. Scroll ahead to know the controversy.

The Tale Of Nine Tailed actor got caught in a few controversies over the years of his career. One has to be his relationship reports with Bae Suzy, and this is the other one, Dong Wook clapping back at a rude fan.

A post was created in an online community that showed Lee Dong Wook’s private messages with a rude fan as he shared those screenshots with his fans via Universe. In the messages, Lee Dong Wook can be seen writing and slamming the misbehaving fan with his witty response, as quoted in AllKPop, “Someone told me to be quiet lol because she is doing something important and she keeps getting notifications so it’s annoying lol.” He further added, “Then why is she subscribed…”

He later tried to comfort himself by saying, “There are so many people who support me, wait for me, and love me unconditionally. What am I doing now? Let me come to my senses. I have a very happy job.”

Check out the conversation here

Lee Dong Wook then shared, “You don’t have fans but I do!! You should just look at me while living lol. Thank you. My subscribers increased 27 times. There might be more today.”

After this incident, Lee’s massive fanbase came out in support of him and lashed out at the fan who behaved rudely with the actor and asked him to keep quiet.

Did you know about this controversy regarding Lee Dong Wook? Let us know.

