Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are currently in the news owing to the couple parting ways after just one year of marriage. Besides filing for divorce from the ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer, Sam also made the headlines as reports suggest he is currently jobless.

After filing for divorce on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, the former personal trainer revealed he planned to go back to his old job, aka acting. However, reports began circulating that he was jobless, but the pop star was busy prepping for the release of her memoir and returning to the recording studio.

While on the SAG-AFTRA picket line, Sam Asghari was quizzed about reports claiming he is out of work amidst his split with ex-wife Britney Spears. During the interaction with a photographer there, Sam didn’t deny that he was between jobs but instead compared himself to Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on to know what he said.

Stating that every actor in Hollywood was currently not working due to the ongoing strikes, Sam Asghari was quoted by Page Six saying, “That’s the point of this strike. I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does.” Britney Spears’ estranged husband added, “I hope everything gets resolved very fast so that we can all go back to doing what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people.”

While reports state Sam Asghari’s last acting gig – before the SAG-AFTRA strike, was the Paul Feig-directed comedy flick ‘Grand Death Lotto’ – it’s currently in post-production, Leonardo DiCaprio has four acting jobs and eight producing projects in the pipeline – as per his IMDb.

